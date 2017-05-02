PD: Volunteer Downloaded Child Porn on Ballet's Computers

Orange police have arrested a man accused of downloading child pornography while volunteering at the New England Ballet, a ballet school in Orange.

David Kent, 43, of West Haven, is charged with first-degree possession of child pornography.

Police said Kent, the IT person for the school, downloaded the child porn using devices that traced back to the IP address at the New England Ballet School and Company, on Boston Post Road, where he volunteered.

Officials at the ballet did not know what Kent was doing and are cooperating with police, police said.

The ballet school posted a statement on its front door on Monday.

"We are shocked that an IT person and volunteer that had access to our computers would ever commit such an act to our organizations," the statement read. "It is an eye opener to us and we are a victim of his crime."

The statement went on to say that no students of faculty were aware of Kent's acts and no students were affected.

Kent was held on a $200,000 bond and arraigned Monday.



