West Haven police are searching for a man wanted on sexual assault charges.

Police said 35-year-old Kanaji Cooper is wanted on charges of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury.

No other details were immediately provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900. Tips can remain confidential.