West Nile Cases Confirmed in Mass. Mosquitoes

West Nile virus has been discovered in mosquitoes collected from both Belmont and Cambridge, Massachusetts according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday morning.

The virus, which is transmitted to humans most commonly via mosquito bites, can cause fever and other symptoms in humans, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website states that only one in five people display any symptoms at all.

About one percent of those infected develop severe neurological symptoms which could be fatal.

To avoid mosquito bites, be aware that peak hours for the insects are between dusk and dawn. When outside, use insect repellant, consider long sleeves and socks if possible, and avoid standing water.