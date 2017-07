Several people on board a school bus were taken to a local hospital after a minor crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to state police. (Published 2 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Several people on board a school bus were taken to a local hospital after a minor crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to state police.

Authorities said it happened in Weston just before exit 15 on I-90 westbound Monday morning.

The injuries were described as minor in nature.

No other details were immediately available.