Police say officers have discovered hundreds of dead and injured animals, makeshift cabins, burning trash and illegal stoves on a 70-acre property in Massachusetts.

Hundreds of Dead, Injured Animals Found on Site for 2nd Time in 6 Years

The owner of a Massachusetts farm and the 26 tenants who rent space on the property have been indicted on multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities say they found more than 1,400 animals in various levels of distress, the state's attorney general announced Friday.

AG Maura Healey said the investigation into the Westport farm resulting in these charges is the largest of its kind in New England.

Thursday's indictment returned more than 150 counts of animal cruelty by a grand jury.

The investigation, which involved local and state law enforcement, animal advocacy groups and the state's agricultural department, started in July 2016 when Westport police were called to report animal cruelty allegations.

"Hundreds of animals on this farm were kept in deplorable and dangerous conditions, with inadequate food, water, or shelter, many of them suffering from severe health ailments that required them to be euthanized," Healey said in a statement.

The farm's owner, 83-year-old Richard Medeiros, was hit with the most indictments by the grand jury, with a total of 21 animal cruelty charges.

Twenty-six tenants who rented space on the property were also indicted on animal cruelty charges.

Eduardo Caetano, 51, of Fall River, with four counts

Messias P. Farias, 74, of Fall River, with one count

Luis Machado, 56, of New Bedford, with eight counts

Eddy DeAguiar, 37, of Fall River, with 10 counts

Joao Aguiar, 73, of Fall River, with 10 counts

Octavio Botelho, 51, of Fall River, with six counts

Luis Pacheco, 57, of Fall River, with three counts

Emmanuel DeSousa, 47, of Fall River, with four counts

Diana Magalhaes, 46, of Fall River, with four counts

Bruno Magalhaes, 32, of Fall River, with four counts

Jose Botelho, 64, of Fall River, with 11 counts

Joseph Rego, 40, of Fall River, with four counts

Jeffrey Brilhante, 36, of Fall River, with nine counts

Jose Aguiar, 66, of Fall River, with nine counts

Antonio Dias, 64, of Fall River, with five counts

Eduardo Vultao, 51, of Dighton, with four counts

John Melo, 45, of Fall River, with five counts

Arthur Arruda, 53, of New Bedford, with five counts

Rhonda Gadomski, 50, of Fall River, with three counts

Kenneth Bellevance Jr., 44, of Westport, with three counts

Scottie Medeiros, 31, of Fall River, with one count

Timothy Cabral, 32, of Fall River, with four counts

Jose Reis, 58, of Fall River, with four counts

Antonio Medeiros, 42, of Tiverton, with one count

Donald Rapoza, 61, of New Bedford, with eight counts

Emanuel Gaspar, 55, of Fall River, with one count

The accused are expected to be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court at a later date. It's unclear if any have an attorney.