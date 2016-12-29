Wet, Heavy Snow, Power Outages Expected in NH

Snow is piling up in New Hampshire, as Interstate 93 is snow-covered and slow-moving for people on their way home from work.

The National Weather Service expects 10 to 16 inches of snow throughout the state.

Wind gusts of up to 30 MPH are expected, with speeds reaching 50 MPH in some areas.

That, combined with the wet, heavy snow, is expected to cause some power outages.

At the Manchester DPW, much of the heavy equipment is out and trucks are filled up.

New Hampshire DOT has more than 700 pieces of equipment on the roads right now.

Officials are asking people to avoid travel after 6 p.m. if possible.