More Rain Coming Tomorrow

We're siding with the mild air and the rain.

Next storm up is on Tuesday - perfectly timed to bring on the water for the morning ride. While it is wet, most of the heavy rain may fall over the fish with this storm.

Nonetheless, the wind will be increasing, along with the temps near the coast. 50s will be in play on Wednesday as we wait for the shoe to drop and the cold to arrive later in the week.

We've been playing cat and mouse with a potential storm late next week. Right now, the storm is off, but like I've said in the past, the storms that show up on the map 6-8 days out you don't have to worry about. The ones that show up 2-3 days out you do.

Expect highs in the 40s today with an increase in clouds.

Showers will sneak into Connecticut later in the afternoon/evening, but the rest of New England stays dry.

Tuesday looks wet from start to finish with the temps split from north (30s) to south (40s).