Wet Weather Continues Across New England

Today (Tuesday): Patchy fog, mist and a shower to redeveloping afternoon rain. Highs in the 40s. Overnight Tuesday Night: Rain to drizzle and fog. Lows around 40. Wednesday: Emerging sun, milder. Highs in the 50s.

Wet weather continues today across New England. Scattered rain showers and low clouds remain tough overhead with high temperatures near normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s.

Widespread rain moves in mid to late afternoon across the area as a warm front tries to push into the region along the South Coast. Drier conditions move in tonight behind the passage of a frontal boundary slides east offshore.

Clouds and showers may linger for a time. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 30s tonight. An area of high pressure located near Hudson Bay noses into New England tomorrow, ushering in drier and more pleasant weather for the mid-week.

Skies clear tomorrow with sunshine making a much-welcomed return to the area. Highs will reach into the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy northwest winds will build throughout the day, gusting to 25 to 30 mph at times. High pressure crests west of New England on Thursday, resulting in continued pleasant weather across the region.

An increasing gradient (distance) between the departing low pressure system to our east and the building high pressure to our west may result in a windy day on Thursday. Otherwise, expect highs to reach into the upper 40s for most locations.

Our next weather maker approaches New England on Friday. This system will be coming from the country’s mid-section and will usher clouds and rain back into southern New England with mixed precipitation and snow across central and northern New England where colder air may remain trapped in lower elevations and valleys.

An east fetch from the Gulf of Maine will keep temperatures above freezing along the coast. Precipitation wraps up on Saturday, with any snow/sleet mix changing over to rain as the storm pulls away from New England. High pressure builds into the region on Sunday, ushering in drier weather and partly sunny skies.

Highs will reach into the mid to upper 40s south to near 40 degrees across the north. The Boston Red Sox open their 2017 season at Fenway Park on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:05 PM.

Expecting mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across the region. Stay tuned to the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn for the latest weather updates.