Wet Weather on the Way

After another beautiful day across New England, chance is on the way — meaning clouds, rain and humidity.

Clouds increase overnight as a warm front approaches the west. Expecting lows to dip into the low 60s. Warmer and more humid air mass works into the region Friday with showers and thunderstorms returning to New England. Some showers may contain tropical downpours thanks to enhanced moisture in the atmosphere. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s south and around 70 degrees up north. A cold front will be trailing behind this warm front, which could spur up a line of stronger thunderstorms ahead of it Friday evening around 5 p.m., spreading from west to east. The biggest threat with these will be gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

That cold front finally clears the area by Saturday evening, allowing for rain chances to linger into the first half of Saturday. Expect a warm and very humid day with dew points reaching into the low 70s as highs crest into the mid to upper 80s.

Skies clear as we get into Sunday with that cold front sliding well offshore. Expecting a nice day as humidity levels drop. Highs reach into the mid 80s south and mid 70s north. An area of high pressure from the Great Lakes builds in overhead.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, pleasant weather continues as high pressure traverses across New England. Highs will reach into the upper 80s south and low 80s north. The partial solar eclipse occurs over New England at 2:26 p.m. and right now, we're expecting clear skies. Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue into Tuesday with high pressure remaining nearby. Highs reach into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees south and the low to mid 80s across the North Country.

A cold front dropping out of Canada and the Great Lakes will yield increasing clouds and a few showers on Tuesday into Wednesday. More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.