PD Investigating 2 Off-Duty Conn. State Troopers

Wethersfield Police are conducting a criminal investigation into two off-duty state troopers.

Little information has been released, but the two troopers, from Troop C-Tolland and Troop K-Colchester, have been reassigned to non-police duties as the investigation continues.

Wethersfield police said they are investigating in coordination with the State's Attorney office and State Police.

The matter had been referred to the Connecticut State Police Professional Standards for review.

The details of the incident have not been released.