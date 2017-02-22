BOSTON, MA - MARCH 20: Mayor Marty Walsh of Boston waves as the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Parade passes on March 20, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Boston's St. Patrick's Day Breakfast will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Sunday, March 19, beginning at 10 a.m.

The breakfast got its start over a century ago, and has grown into a major political gathering over the years.

State Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry will once again host the annual event. The lineup for this year's breakfast is still in development, but many of the state's most prominent leaders are expected to attend, including Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

The festivities continue after the breakfast with the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the city’s most Irish neighborhood, South Boston, starting at the Broadway Station at 1 p.m. The parade typically lasts around 2 hours.

The parade is organized by the Allied War Veterans' Council of South Boston, and is listed as the second largest in the country, drawing between 600,000 and 1 million people each year.

Both the St. Patrick’s Day breakfast and the parade will be televised on necn and livestreamed on necn.com.