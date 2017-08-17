Everything You Need to Know About Monday's Solar Eclipse

We are just 4 days away from the Solar Eclipse. With so much buzz surrounding this Solar Eclipse occurring on August 21st, here are some facts and what you can do if you do not have the proper glasses to view such a spectacle.

Here in New England, we are not in the path of totality, so if you are planning on seeing the partial solar eclipse that will occur in our area, you will need the proper eye protection. Your standard sunglasses will not cut it. You will need to have the special eclipse viewing glasses, or if you are a welder or know someone who is a welder, their protective glasses are also safe to use as well.

Photo credit: Tim Kelley

As far as when to start peering at the sky (with your protective eyewear of course), the moon will start to cover the sun starting at 1:28 PM Monday, August 21st, peaking at ~2:45PM (depending on where you are in New England, farther west slightly earlier, farther east a minute or two later) with the moon finally peering away from the sun at 3:59PM.

With any solar eclipse, in order to view it, the forecast has to cooperate. Luckily for us in New England, the forecast is showing clear skies and highs into the mid to upper 80s- great news for viewing the eclipse by mid-afternoon.

Ask your questions about the solar eclipse on the FB live with Meteorologists Tim Kelley and Jackie Layer at 12:30PM today.