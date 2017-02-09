What to Know: Snow Emergency Parking in Boston

Parking in Boston is always a challenge, but drivers need to be extra careful about where they are leaving their car during a winter storm.

The City of Boston has a full guide on snow emergency parking and the restrictions put in place during a nor'easter.

Drivers are not allowed to park on major roads and arteries in Boston during declared snow emergencies. Cars will be ticketed and towed if they are found in restricted areas.

If you can't find a spot, some lots and garages offer discounted parking to vehicles with Boston resident parking stickers. You can begin parking at participating lots and garages two hours before a declared snow emergency.

Vehicles must be removed within two hours of the city lifting the emergency ban. If you don't remove your vehicle in time, you will subject to the standard parking rate.

A full parking map, list of garages/lots and more snow-related information can be found on the City of Boston's Website.