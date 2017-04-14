Here's a quick rundown of some Boston Marathon do's and don'ts, from the Boston Athletic Association:

ALLOWABLE ITEMS FOR OFFICIAL PARTICIPANTS:

A one gallon clear plastic bag to carry food items or sports drink only. This bag is subject to search. Only one per runner. This clear, one gallon plastic bag will be allowed on the official buses to Hopkinton.

Fanny pack (no larger than 5"x15"x5") to carry food, nutritional products, medicine, identification, cell phone, home/hotel key or other similar and necessary small items. Only one per runner.

Standard manufactured "fuel belt." Bottles must be one liter or smaller.

Armband, which can carry a cellular phone or small camera.

The use of headphones is discouraged, but permitted.

The wearing of action cameras such as GoPros is discouraged, but permitted.

Additional layers of clothing may be worn on B.A.A. shuttle buses and in Hopkinton for warmth before the race. Clothing that will not be worn during the race must be discarded in Hopkinton and will be donated to a local charitable organization.

PROHIBITED ITEMS FOR OFFICIAL PARTICIPANTS:

Backpacks, any similar item carried over the shoulder, or handbags of any size.

Glass containers.

Any container capable of carrying more than one liter of liquid.

The use of selfie sticks or similar items is prohibited while running the Boston Marathon.

Strollers, including baby strollers.

Suitcases & rolling bags.

Personal hydration system products.

Weight vests or any sort of vest with pockets. Lightweight running vests are allowable.

Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body.

Props, including sporting equipment, military and fire/gear and signs or flags larger than 11"x17".

Any item larger than 5"x15"x 5".

Folding chairs.

PROHIBITED ITEMS FOR SPECTATORS:

Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons, including firearms, knives, mace, etc.

Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder.

Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers.

Coolers.

Glass containers or cans.

Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks or explosives.

Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid.

Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12"x12"x 6".

Large blankets/comforters, duvets or sleeping bags.

Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body.

Props, including sporting equipment and military and fire gear.

Drones.

For more, go to the Boston Athletic Association's website.