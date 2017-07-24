Where to Celebrate National Tequila Day in the Boston Area

National Tequila Day is July 24, so we came up with a list of some of the best places to celebrate in the Boston-area.

Temazcal Tequila Cantina: 250 Northern Ave., Boston

Temazcal is offering a wide variety of margaritas in honor of the holiday. You can try the Besos Margarita which has Agavales silver, St. Elder, fresh lemon juice, basil, and strawberry puree or even the En Fuego Margarita complete with Jalapeno-infused tequila, Patron Citronage, fresh lime juice, blood orange puree, and agave nectar.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse: 75 Arlington Street, Boston

Davio's is offering their famous Blackberry Margarita for National Tequila Day. The drink is made with Don Julio Blanco, St. Germain, fresh blackberries, rosemary simple syrup, and a splash of soda.

TAMO Bistro + Bar: 1 Seaport Lane, Boston

Want a sweet and spicy margarita? TAMO is offering their famous one with Thai chili pepper-infused tequila, Cointreau, fresh lemon and lime juice, and muddled honey dew melon.

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar: 271 Dartmouth St., Boston

Looking to visit Back Bay to satisfy your tequila fix? Lolita offers both frozen and on the rocks margaritas as well as other tequila-inspired cocktails.

Lone Star Taco Bar: 479 Cambridge St., Boston

Lone Star is another favorite where you can try one of their more than 10 tequila cocktails including the Mexican Happy Meal which is made with a blanco tequila shot, a bit of sangria, and a pint of Modelo Especial.

Margaritas: Multiple locations

Looking to venture outside the city a bit? Margaritas is offering $5 regular and strawberry house margaritas all day at all locations. You may even get a free sombrero.

Sunset Cantina: 916 Commonwealth Ave. Boston

A classic favorite where the types of tequilas line the bar. Stop in for any on the rocks margarita you can think of from strawberry, to pomegranate, to mango.

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar: 412 West Broadway, South Boston

Heading to Southie to celebrate? Make sure to visit Loco where you can try one of their over 20 tequilas. Can't make a decision on which one to try? They also offer tequila flights which let you sample three different kinds.

The Painted Burro: 219 Elm Street, Somerville

Interested in checking out a different tequila flight? Head to The Painted Burro where their resident cocktail expert will be around from 5-7 p.m. to answer all your tequila questions. Complimentary tacos will also be available.

Besito: 199 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill

Head to Besito for a complimentary tequila tasting from 3-6 p.m. There will also be specialty flights and chef's specials to go along with your drinks.