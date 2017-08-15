For those that do have glasses and are planning on staying in Boston for the eclipse, you’ll have plenty of options for viewing on August 21.

Where to Celebrate the Solar Eclipse in Boston

With less than a week left before the solar eclipse, people are scrambling to get their hands on a pair of eclipse glasses. Some branches of the Boston Public Library were offering them to visitors, but due to popular demand the limited supply of glasses has run out.

For those that do have glasses and are planning on staying in Boston for the eclipse, you’ll have plenty of options for viewing on August 21.

Though our area falls outside the path of a total eclipse of the sun, New Englanders can still experience a partial eclipse.

These libraries and museums across Massachusetts are holding events in celebration.

The Central Library in Copley Square will hold a party in their courtyard, with educational activities for all ages.

There are also parties at the Adams Street branch in Dorchester and the branch in Mattapan. The Chelsea Public Library is hosting their party on the City Hall lawn.

The Boston Children’s Museum is hosting an event on the outside boardwalk from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

"Sup Yoga" will host a special solar eclipse class allowing attendees can do yoga on a stand-up paddle board.

MIT is hosting a viewing session at the oval. At Northeastern, the physics department is hosting a viewing event on the centennial common.

There will also be events on Spectacle Island, as well as the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton. Be sure to reserve your spot now so you don't miss out on this historic event.