Even though recreational marijuana may have just recently been legalized in Massachusetts, the White House now says it may try to step in and change that.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday, “I do believe that you’ll be seeing greater enforcement of it.”

Marijuana proponents like Bill Downing with Mass Cannabis Reform Coalition say at this stage it may be too difficult to do that logistically.

Downing said, “In Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., all these states, it would be impossible for them to do that.”

But for those who fought hard against Question 4 last year, like attorney John Scheft who challenged it in the Supreme Judicial Court, he welcomes federal regulation.

Scheft said, “My hope is that if the administration chooses to do it they will really target the most dangerous aspects of legalized marijuana.”

We found Massachusetts residents similarly split – some favor consistency across the country.

Rich Antonino of Plymouth said, “If something’s legal in one state and four miles away in another state it’s illegal, I’d hate to be that person in jail for something that was legal four miles away.”

Vanessa Kesner of Braintree said, “I would appreciate if people would not smoke in public, that’s my only concern.”

Others feel the states – including Massachusetts – have spoken and that should be respected.

Laura Nealy of Boston said, “I think the states have spoken on their choices about it, it’s been legalized where the states believe it should be.”

Stephen Salvitti of Somerville pointed out, “I know that Trump said a couple years ago he believes it should be a states right issue.”