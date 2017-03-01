White Supremacy Flyers Distributed at UMass Boston

Flyers advocating white supremacy were distributed on the University of Massachusetts Boston campus.

According to a statement from Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Winston E. Langley, the group responsible for the flyers has reportedly been distributing the flyers at other universities throughout the country.

The university pulled the flyers from all its halls, citing a policy that requires school approval before posting.

The flyers were posted all over school by a group called Identity Evropa.

On their website they refer to themselves as the future, a "generation of awakened Europeans" that have been making a name for themselves across the country fighting back against what they say is "anti-white" messaging.

Langley said, “The University of Massachusetts Boston, consistent with its identity, is an open forum for ideas, theories, beliefs, orientations, experiences, and commitments. The university, however, rejects modes of exchange that circumvent its standards of openness and that surreptitiously seek to intimidate its students, faculty, staff, or visitors. In particular, the university rejects all forms of racism, ethnocentrism, and invidious discrimination.”

Anyone who sees or experiences harassment is encouraged to contact campus police. Students are encouraged to contact the Division of Student Affairs.

We reached out to the group behind the flyers for comment but did not hear back.