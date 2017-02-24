Three weeks ago Devin Suau of Framingham was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor after he fell while snowboarding. At first, his family thought it was concussion, but after the devastating news that it was a rare form of cancer without a cure, they are raising awareness and support through a viral social media campaign.

#WhyNotDevin is being shared by sports teams and celebrities in honor of the 6 year old who is currently undergoing radiation in hopes that the tumor shrinks. However, doctors told the family there is no cure and the kindergartner has between 8 months and 2 years to live.

“We could not believe it,” his dad James Suau said. “It’s still hard to believe, that it’s only been three weeks and our lives will never be the same again.”

The tumor, known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects roughly 300 children in the United States each year.

As they search for treatment and clinical trials, the Suau family is overwhelmed by the support coming from the now viral hashtag. On Thursday night Kim Kardashian tweeted about his fight.

“It’s unbelievable and to us it has been comforting,” his mom Christine Suau said. “We don’t know what it looks like and for us, but we need to find the cure.”

In addition to #WhyNotDevin, they are raising money for his care. By Friday, over $180,000 had been raised for Devin on GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/devin-needs-your-help).