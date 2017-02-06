2 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Wilbur Cross Parkway

Two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Wilbur Cross Parkway (Route 15) southbound in New Haven early Monday morning, according to state police.

Police said the accident happened near exit 59 around 1:10 a.m. According to police, a Subaru Legacy driven by 27-year-old Erica Farland of Ossining, NY, was traveling north on the southbound side of the highway and crashed into an Audi A6, driven by 53-year-old Andrea Rossi, of Long Island City, NY, that was traveling in the left lane.

Both drivers were rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they later died of their injuries, police said.

The road was closed until 5:30 a.m. and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call state police at 203-393-4200.