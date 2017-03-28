Will Aaron Hernandez's Brother Take the Stand Tuesday?

Wide receiver Deonte Thompson of the Chicago Bears, a former University of Florida teammate of Aaron Hernandez, took the stand Monday in the double murder trial against the former Patriots tight end.

Testimony in the double murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is expected to resume Tuesday with a man who was in the vehicle with Hernandez the night of the shooting.

Hernandez is accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after one of them accidentally spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

Monday, former teammates of Hernandez testified, along with a man who claims he loaned Hernandez a gun that may have been used to shoot former friend turned star witness Alexander Bradley in the face, severely injuring him.

The prosecution may also call Hernandez’s brother to the stand Tuesday.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée.