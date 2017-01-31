Will Martellus Bennett Boycott White House Visit if Pats Win Super Bowl? | NECN
Will Martellus Bennett Boycott White House Visit if Pats Win Super Bowl?

The Patriots will face off against Atlanta Falcons Sunday night in Super Bowl LI

    Getty Images
    FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 18: Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

    New England Patriots Tight End Martellus Bennett says he may not visit the White House if the Patriots win Super Bowl LI. 

    According to the Detroit Free Press, Bennett said "Cause I don’t – that’s not – I don’t support the guy that’s in the house."

    Bennett was one of 10 players who spoke to the Detriot Free Press Monday night during the Super Bowl media availability. 

    NBC Boston in Houston, Texas

    Susan Tran

    The NBC Boston news team is in Houston, Texas as the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Team coverage began Sunday night with Phil Lipof, Raul Martinez, Susan Tran and Frank Holland. Click here for the latest reports.

    Published 2 hours ago

