Will Tropical Cyclone Irma Have Impact on New England?

Today (Tuesday): Clouds thicken. Highs near 70. Overnight Tuesday Night: Showers likely, rain south. Windy on Cape & Islands, northeast gusts to 45 mph. Lows in the 50s. Wednesday: Any early showers depart for sun. Highs in the 60s east, 70s west.

Weather systems are moving very slowly across the United States right now. Record-heat with sunshine is locked in the west. A slow-moving front is nearly stalled over Illinois. Harvey has returned as a tropical storm out over the open ocean, with a new bands of rain over Houston last night.

As the high-pressure system moves further east away from New England, there's a little window for tropical cyclone Irma to get closer to New England tomorrow morning.

So after a pleasant Tuesday with sunshine fading behind high and middle level clouds, and temperatures near 70, we may get some rain into southern New England overnight into tomorrow.

Strengthening Irma will generate heavy surf, in excess of 10 feet from Cape Cod to Nantucket where wind from the northeast may gust 30 to 40 mph.

Rain may reach but as far north as Hartford Connecticut in Worcester Massachusetts, otherwise it looks like just some rain for Cape Cod in the islands.

Otherwise fair and dry weather continues for most of the rest of northern New England into Thursday.

The next weather item is a cold front from Canada on Thursday. Ahead of that front we warm back to near 80°, with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Then we have a renewed batch of air from Canada, with wind from the north sending temperatures down into the 50s Thursday night, and then only into the 60s with sunshine for Friday.

The wind will let up, and Saturday looks like a nice day with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s, even though there may be some frost in parts of northern New England at sunrise.

Then the high-pressure system moves south of us Sunday with a warm-up and a good amount of sunshine, high in the 70s.

The weekend is not challenge free, a wave of low pressure along a warm front may bring clouds and some rain to central and northern New England late Sunday into Monday. We'll fine-tune that as it gets closer.