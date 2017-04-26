Man Convicted of Poisoning Alleged Bulger Extortion Victim

BOSTON - JUNE 17: Stephen Rakes arrives at the courthouse. The trial of James "Whitey" Bulger continues at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, June 17, 2013. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A Massachusetts man has been found guilty of poisoning another man who was an alleged extortion victim of former mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

William Camuti, 72, of Sudbury, was convicted of first degree murder Wednesday by a jury in the 2013 death of 59-year-old Quincy resident Stephen Rakes.

The jury also found Camuti guilty of improper disposal of human remains and two counts of misleading a police officer.

Prosecutors said Camuti, who owed Rakes $100,000, invited Rakes to talk about his debt over coffee at a McDonald's in Waltham, where Camuti laced his victim's coffee with cyanide. Investigators say they discovered Camuti searched online how to buy cyanide and whether coffee would taste different "if it is mixed with sodium or potassium cyanide."

The victim's body was found in the woods in Lincoln by a jogger the day after he died.

Rakes' passing happened during Bulger's high-profile federal trial, which Rakes, who claimed Bulger stole his South Boston liquor store during the height of the mob boss' reign of terror, attended every day before he died. He had hoped to testify in Bulger's trial, but wasn't called by federal prosecutors. Bulger is currently serving two life terms.