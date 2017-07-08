Wicked winds caused major damage to a health services facility in central Vermont.

Mayor Thom Lauzon of Barre told necn a powerful wind gust caused a large portion of the roof on a North Main Street building to fold over on itself.

The building houses Project Independence, which provides services to seniors with cognitive and physical disabilities.

Lauzon said the center was not open to clients when the storm rolled through midday, and no one was injured. The mayor said two apartments in another part of the building were occupied, but the residents were unaware of what happened and were unhurt.

Lauzon said he was working to secure a building contractor in order to protect the exposed section of the property from further damage.

Lauzon said he'll also work with Project Independence if it needs help finding a temporary facility.