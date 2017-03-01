Winter Returns at Week’s End

Another surge of near record warm temperatures will engulf New England on Wednesday. Highs will surge into the 50s and 60s for most, with a strong gusty southwest wind blowing all day.

While there will be breaks of sunshine during the day, we’ll also have waves of showers, downpours, and thunderstorms moving through. It will be one of those days where it may easily rain for a few minutes, followed by a break of sun, followed by another burst of rain.

Some of the storms will likely end up being strong to severe, especially in Connecticut and other areas of southwestern New England. The highest risks with those storms will be lightning and strong winds which may cause some damage.

Cold air rushes in Wednesday night behind all this storminess, ending the precipitation as snow in the mountains of Northern New England. That will end early Thursday, with sun breaking out for the rest of us. A gusty northwest wind will send in wintry conditions again; highs will reach the 30s and 40s.

Expect it to be even cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s, on Friday with a few isolated snow showers.

Temperatures will stay cold on Saturday, with gradual moderation by Sunday.