The official high temperature in Boston today was 57°. Over the last few weeks we’ve seen consistent warm-ups. This is likely the last “warm” day for the next 10 days. We saw March weather in February and now February weather in March. There is a lot to talk about in the extended forecast.

Winds will increase as temperatures go down tonight. We will see frequent wind gusts to 40 MPH on Thursday. This could be enough to cause isolated power outages and minor damage. Winds will begin to drop off during Thursday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Cape and Islands. We have the greatest confidence in a heavy snowfall in this area (6”+). Snow is still possible for the remainder of southeastern Massachusetts. Several inches are likely for the Cape and Islands, up to 1” for Boston and the 128 corridor.

We follow up snow with record cold, again. Saturday could feature record minimum high temperatures and record cold low temperatures Sunday morning. Highs in the 20s, lows in the 0s – this will be January weather in March!

Our NEXT snow chance, will come Tuesday into Wednesday. This could be a significant coast storm. Forecast models are now showing a plowable snow for most of us. It is still 6 days out – a lot can change. We do know, Mother Nature is reminding us – it is still winter.