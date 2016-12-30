Winter Warms Up, Cools Down

Today (Friday): Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the 30s north to near 40 south. Overnight Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chilly wind. Lows in the 20s. Saturday: Clouds increasing, flurries north. Highs in the 30s. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Things Get Warmer, Then Colder in New England

Last night’s raging storm ended long ago. All that’s left is some wind and a partly sunny sky today.

Winds will slowly ease as we look to a gradual warming for the holiday weekend. A swift-moving system will spread the clouds our way tomorrow afternoon as we climb from morning temps in the 20s to the upper 30s by evening.

As we say goodbye to 2016 tomorrow night, the temperatures will hold in the mid and upper 30s, so we’re not in the deep freeze. And the mild temps don’t stop there.

Highs will bounce well into the 40s – dare I say near 50 in Southeast Mass. – on New Year’s Day. We’re primed for another wet storm into early next week as a mild storm system marches in from the Midwest.

Highs will top out in the low 50s by the middle of the week.

It’s not an early thaw, however. Hot on the heels of that warmup is a blast of colder air that settles in by the end of next week.

Once again, Mother Nature is underscoring the oscillating temp trend of this winter.