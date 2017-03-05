Winter Warmup Underway

After the 2nd coldest morning of the winter another warm up is on the way.

9° was the overnight low in Boston. That’s the second time temperatures dropped below 10° - making it the second coldest morning of the winter. Yesterday’s low temperature of 10° happened to be the third coldest morning. The coldest? That actually happened before winter officially started! It was 4° on December 16th! We’ve made a 23° recovery (as of this blog) – impressive, but it is important to note – the sun angle is getting higher and higher in the sky.

Expect another warm up this week. Temperatures will climb above average, but they won’t be as warm as they were the last two weeks. Highs will reach the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather both days will be unsettled with showers and even a couple thunderstorms. The cold front moves through Wednesday – dropping our temperatures for Thursday.

A quick moving “clipper” type system will bring us our next round of unsettled weather. The models are still “all over the place” when it comes to precipitation type. If you thought we were done with the snow, we’re not. After all it is still winter in New England.

Next weekend looks chilly. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 30s. By Monday of the following week it turns unsettled. We should be warm enough for mainly rain at the coast, but it could be cold enough for snow inland. Stay tuned!