Today (Tuesday): Clouds fill in with showers developing. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Overnight Tuesday Night: Wintry mix, lows in the 30s. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the upper 30s to near 40. (Published 2 hours ago)

A developing area of low pressure emerging from the Great Lakes moves into New England this evening, bringing rain south, a wintry mix to the interior and snow to the North Country.

Precipitation begins as a wintry mix of sleet and snow across the Berkshires later this afternoon, reaching central Massachusetts early evening and the coast by late evening.

Right now, we’re focusing on elevations from 500 ft to 1,000 ft+ for the greatest impact of wintry mix, including the Berkshires and north-central Massachusetts. Any wintry mix will impact the evening commute as untreated roadways remain slick.

Highs today will reach into the mid 30s across the north and the lower 40s south.

Most locations transition over to plain rain or snow overnight as the low pressure system strengthens south of Long Island. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s north and the low 30s south tonight.

Precipitation will begin to taper tomorrow afternoon as drier air works in across New England. A coastal front expected to setup across eastern Massachusetts will allow rain and snow showers to continue into the afternoon before ending early evening.

Highs tomorrow will reach into the low 40s south to low 30s north.

Partly cloudy skies prevail on Thursday as high pressure noses into southern New England from the Mid-Atlantic. A weak wave of low pressure dropping out of Canada will bring the chance of snow showers or flurries to the north during the day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 30s north and the mid 40s south.

High pressure crests overhead on Friday, resulting in dry weather and partly sunny skies across the region. Looking ahead into this weekend, another low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic skirts south of our area on Saturday, ushering in building clouds across southern New England. Temperatures remain in the low 40s south to 30s across the north as another high moves into the region.