Wintry Mix Makes for a Nasty Commute

Today (Wednesday): Rain and snow diminishes as the day progresses. Highs in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south. Overnight Wednesday Night: Cloudy with light drizzle/snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday: Decreasing clouds give way to sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s south to upper 30s north. (Published 33 minutes ago)

This isn't the prettiest storm to come our way.

Last night I wrangled with a way to quantify the precipitation. It's not a blockbuster, it's not a deluge... so what is it?

Slop-fest may qualify. Although we're not in that category inside 128. Thanks to a "warming" east wind, we're all rain. At least 3/4 of an inch of water is coming our way. Great news for the drought.

Not so good news is the see-saw battle with the rain/snow line on I-495 north of the Massachusetts Turnpike. It's here that the term applies. Throughout the night, we'll swing from wet, heavy snow to a mix. Snow will steadily accumulate, but it will be sticky and cling to the roads, trees and power lines. Thankfully, the winds aren't a huge factor in this event. Nevertheless, there could be a few power outages.

We'll see the brunt of the storm hit through midnight and the wee hours. Most of the precipitation will lighten up by morning, but there will still be some slick spots where we see snow and mix. Total wrap on the storm won't come until the early to mid afternoon. A chilly, raw day is expected everywhere.

Sun is back (in glimpses) on Thursday and full-on by Friday. Weekend isn't half bad, but a wet, windy storm may be brewing by early next week.