Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire have arrested a woman accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at a man who was walking his dog Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 446 Union St. around 5 p.m. after the victim called to report the incident.

The man told police he was walking his dog when a woman left her porch and confronted him about knocking on her door. He denied knocking on her door.

The woman, identified as Nicole Matusewic, was carrying a slide-action shotgun and allegedly pointed the gun at the man, chambering a round into the gun.

Matusewic allegedly said she was going to “take care of whoever that was who was banging on her door.”

The victim fled the area and called police.

Officers found the gun in question, which was reportedly owned by her roommate.

Matusewic acknowledged confronting a man with the loaded gun, but denied ever pointing it at him, according to police.

She was charged with criminal threatening with a weapon and reckless conduct with a weapon.

She was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and will appear in court on Feb. 21.

It’s not clear if she has an attorney.