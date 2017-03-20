Police in Auburn, Massachusetts, say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing a 5-week-old puppy from a home.

Amanda Milott, 23, of Dorchester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for other charges and was also charged with larceny over $250.

Police say they responded to 22 Blaker St. shortly after midnight Monday, where the caller said the American Bulldog puppy had been stolen.

The caller, who allegedly knows Milott, said Milott came to the home and was interested in buying the puppy. When the victim left the room, Milott allegedly grabbed the puppy and ran off to an awaiting vehicle, which fled to Worcester.

Millot was found with the puppy at a home on Vincent Avenue, and the puppy was returned to its owner, according to police.

Millot will be arraigned at a future date. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.