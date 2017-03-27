A Manchester, New Hampshire, woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly threatened to defecate on a police officer trying to arrest her early Monday morning.

Kristina Roberts, 18, is charged with simple assault and two counts of resisting arrest/detention. Her boyfriend, Samuel Caraballo, 19, is charged with criminal threatening, resisting arrest/detention and simple assault. Both suspects appeared in court Monday. Bail information was not available.

Manchester police said they were called to 70 Dover St. around 3 a.m. after a neighbor complained about tenants in a second floor apartment.

The neighbor said he heard the tenants fighting and asked them to quiet down. In response, they allegedly threw eggs at his vehicle.

Police responded, and said a male - later identified as Caraballo - came to the door and immediately became confrontational. He backed out of the doorway and Roberts, his girlfriend, blocked the door frame and continued arguing with police.

One of the officers then noticed Caraballo walking toward a long gun located next to a bed. The officer pushed past Roberts, even though she grabbed his jacket to keep him from entering. Another officer then started to place Roberts under arrest for trying to keep the officers from entering the apartment.

By this time, Caraballo and the officer who had entered the apartment were fighting for control of the shotgun. Caraballo kicked the officer in the chest, but another officer was able to incapacitate him with a Taser, and he was taken into custody.

Roberts was also placed under arrest. As they waited for the transport wagon, Roberts allegedly placed her buttocks on the officer's leg and threatened to defecate on her.

It was not immediately known whether Roberts or Caraballo had retained attorneys.