A Manchester, New Hampshire, woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police found her passed out in a McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

Hooksett police say they found Jaime Nelson, 54 unresponsive inside her car at the 1254 Hooksett Road restaraunt location in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Nelson reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol, and was submitted to standardized field sobriety tests before being placed under arrest.

She agreed to take a breath test at the police station, which showed a breath alcohol concentration of .12, which is above the legal driving limit.

Nelson was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released on $1,500 personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to appear before the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on March 1st, 2017.