Woman Assaulted, Robbed by Man Outside Dartmouth CVS

No weapon was shown during the incident

By Melissa Buja

    Massachusetts police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a woman outside of a CVS Pharmacy on Friday night in Dartmouth.

    The 41-year-old woman said she was outside her vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. when a man assaulted her, took her pocketbook and fled behind the store.

    The man never showed a weapon.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Dartmouth Police Detective Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip line at 508-997-9900.

    Published 26 minutes ago

