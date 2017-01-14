Massachusetts police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a woman outside of a CVS Pharmacy on Friday night in Dartmouth.

The 41-year-old woman said she was outside her vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. when a man assaulted her, took her pocketbook and fled behind the store.

The man never showed a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dartmouth Police Detective Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip line at 508-997-9900.