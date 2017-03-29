Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted while jogging near Revere Beach on Wednesday morning.

A 33-year-old woman told Massachusetts State Police that she was running north along the sea wall side of Revere Beach Boulevard near Revere Street shortly before 6 a.m. when a man appeared in front of her, verbally accosting her and grabbing her chest and buttocks.

The woman said she yelled at the man, who ran south on the Boulevard and then onto Ocean Avenue toward the Wonderland MBTA Station.

Police said the suspect was in his early 20s and was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and a black-and-white bandana. The victim said this isn't the first time she has seen the man while out running.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 781-284-0038.