Woman Bitten by Potentially Rabid Raccoon

Rocky Hill police and the Central Connecticut Health District are warning residents to be on the lookout after a woman was bitten by a potentially rabid raccoon Saturday.

Police said the victim was standing near her vehicle on Valley Brook Road when the animal approached her and bit her unprovoked. She suffered minor injuries, police said.

Animal Control is trying to locate the animal. Anyone who sees a raccoon acting strangely or wandering around during daylight is encouraged to contact police.

CCHD reminds residents that rabies can be deadly in humans. The most common way humans contract the virus is through a bite from an infected animal. The wild animals that most commonly carry rabies are raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes and coyotes.

The possible signs of rabies in any animal are as follows:

shyness of a normally friendly pet

fearlessness (of humans) in wild animals

uncharacteristic excitability, aggressiveness, or restlessness

sudden mood changes

excessive drooling

abnormal activity during the time of day the animal is usually inactive

eating substances that are not normally eaten

paralysis

Residents are reminded to look out for animals acting strangely and watch pets and children carefully.