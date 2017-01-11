A woman on Cape Cod was recently hospitalized after police in Barstable say she was burned in an alleged meth making accident. Police said some type of flash burned Amanda White's eyes and arms. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman on Cape Cod was recently hospitalized after police in Barstable saidshe was burned in an alleged meth making accident.

Police said some type of flash burned Amanda White's eyes and arms.

Authorities said White and her boyfriend, Eric Trezise, were making meth in a shack in some woods.

Barnstable Department of Health Director, Thomas McKean showed NBC Boston the hideout and the numerous drug paraphernalia that was left behind. He said this is the first outdoor meth lab he's seen in Barnstable in his 30-year career.

"It's almost like anybody would do anything to get high," McKean said. "I would say it's very dangerous for someone to take on this illegal type of activity."

During a sweep of the area, investigators found a jug of muriatic acid, batteries, and two bottles of greenish liquid with tubes popping out.

"This isn't really a meth lab. It's more like they were doing a one, a shake-and-bake or a one-pot operation so they would make enough just for their use right then and there," said Barstable Police Sgt. Sean Sweeney. "Anyone of those things are harmful. You would never think of smoking or drinking, you know, cleaner fluid."

The Drug Enforcement Agency has cleared away the dangerous chemicals but the shack is still standing.

"The shack is still standing because it's on private property," Sweeney said.

The Department of Health will have a meeting with property owners on Thursday morning to find out who is responsible for taking it down.

"When we determine who the property owner is, we'll order them to clean this up within 10 days and also remove these needles," McKean said.