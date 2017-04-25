Woman Charged With Beating 2 Children With Broom Stick Until It Broke | NECN
Woman Charged With Beating 2 Children With Broom Stick Until It Broke

    Concord Police
    Joyce Chance, 32, of Concord, New Hampshire, is charged with assaulting two siblings under the age of 13.

    A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after police said she beat two children with a broom stick until the stick broke.

    Joyce Chance, 32, of Concord, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of second degree assault. No arraignment or bail information was immediately available.

    Concord police said they began investigating last month after officials at the Broken Ground Elementary School contacted them with concerns about the possible physical, mental and emotional abuse of two siblings under the age of 13.

    Further investigation found that the children "were being physically abused and exposed to a hazardous living environment," according to police. In at least one incident, police said the children were physically beaten with a broom stick until the stick broke.

    The children have been removed from Chance's care and are in a safe location, police said.

    The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are still possible. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crime Line at 603-226-3100.

