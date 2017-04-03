Woman Charged in Connection With Infant Daughter's Death | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Charged in Connection With Infant Daughter's Death

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WJAR
    Willow Ramos

    A Warwick, Rhode Island, woman is facing a charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child in connection with the death of her 7-month-old daughter in February. 

    According to WJAR, court documents show Mariah Ramos pleaded not guilty in March. 

    Officials found Ramos’ daughter Willow unresponsive in their home on Airway Road. She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

    Ryan Beeley, Willow’s father, was then arrested and also charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child. He has been out on bond since March. 

    Both Ramos and Beeley are set to appear in court on April 13.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices