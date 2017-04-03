Woman Charged in Connection With Infant Daughter's Death

A Warwick, Rhode Island, woman is facing a charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child in connection with the death of her 7-month-old daughter in February.

According to WJAR, court documents show Mariah Ramos pleaded not guilty in March.

Officials found Ramos’ daughter Willow unresponsive in their home on Airway Road. She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ryan Beeley, Willow’s father, was then arrested and also charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child. He has been out on bond since March.

Both Ramos and Beeley are set to appear in court on April 13.