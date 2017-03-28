Woman Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Crash | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut

Connecticut

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Woman Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Crash

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Waterford Police Department
    Brianne Colanna

    A Colchester woman faces DUI and manslaughter charges after being involved in a fatal December car accident in Waterford, according to Waterford police.

    Police said 27-year-old Brianne Colanna turned herself in on Monday. Colonna was involved in a fatal crash on December 26 near the intersection of Boston Post Road and Reynolds Lane, police said.

    Colanna was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, reckless driving, and failure to drive right in a construction zone.

    Colonna was released on $150,000 bond and is expected in court on April 5.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices