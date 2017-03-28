Woman Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Crash

A Colchester woman faces DUI and manslaughter charges after being involved in a fatal December car accident in Waterford, according to Waterford police.

Police said 27-year-old Brianne Colanna turned herself in on Monday. Colonna was involved in a fatal crash on December 26 near the intersection of Boston Post Road and Reynolds Lane, police said.

Colanna was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, reckless driving, and failure to drive right in a construction zone.

Colonna was released on $150,000 bond and is expected in court on April 5.