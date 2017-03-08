Woman Charged with OUI, Manslaughter Following Fatal Crash

An East Haddam woman is accused of driving drunk after being involved in a fatal crash that occurred in May.

Cheryl Sienna, 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating under the influence, second-degree manslaughter, and failure to grant right of way.

Police said that Sienna was driving on Route 149 near Rae Palmer Road in East Haddam on May 15, 2016, when her Honda Pilot collided with a motorcycle driven by David M. Seaquist Jr., 23. Seaquist was seriously hurt and died of his injuries at the hospital.

According to the arrest warrant application, Sienna drank three beers at a local bar before she was involved in the accident, and failed field sobriety tests.

Sienna was issued a $25,000 bond is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.