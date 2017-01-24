A heated political exchange between a customer and two employees was recently caught on a cell phone camera at a Dunkin Donuts in Malden, Massachusetts. (Published 4 minutes ago)

A heated political exchange between a customer and two employees was recently caught on a cell phone camera at a Dunkin Donuts in Malden, Massachusetts.

Customer Danielle Brayak caught the exchange between a woman and two employees behind the counter.

Brayak, who had just come back from the Women's Rally in Boston on Saturday, said the customer was yelling expletives and said to the workers, "Trump is here go back home!"

Brayak quickly stood up for the Dunkin Donuts employees.

"I had to speak up. My husband is Moroccan. He immigrated here," Brayak said.

She told NBC Boston that she fired right back at the screaming woman saying, "You just said, 'Trump is here, go back home.' You go (expletive) home. I live here. So the (expletive) do I and so do they."

Brayak believes the employees at the Malden Center location were disrespected by the unidentified woman because they were immigrants. She said that by sticking up for them, hopefully she put the woman in her place.

"Hopefully this will stop her from doing it again in the future," Brayak said. "I think it's important as a Caucasian that we stand up in instances like that because the entire store was filled with non-Caucasian people and if they had said something to her, it probably wouldn’t have resonated with her."

The yelling customer eventually left. Brayak said she admires how the two employees handled the situation.

"They were trying to accommodate her and be nice to her. They shouldn’t have to take that abuse," she said.