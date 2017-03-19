Woman Crashes Car into Building in Natick

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a buildings on Sunday in Natick, Massachusetts.

According to the Natick Fire Department a woman was driving in the area of North and Main Streets just after 12 p.m. when she crashed her car. The driver struck a fire hydrant before crashing into the front of a building shared by two businesses.

Both of the stores were closed at the time so there were no employees that were injured. The driver was taken to Beth Israel Hospital. Her injuries were minor and she is expected to recover.

The building inspector that responded to the scene determined the building was structurally sound. At this time officials are unsure what caused the woman to crash.