Police: Woman Delivering Food Attacked

A woman who was delivering food in New Britain on Wednesday was found lying on the floor after being attacked, police said.

New Britain EMS and fire were dispatched to 160 Long Swamp Road at 10:30 p.m. for a fall complaint.

Responders found a woman lying in the roadway with a laceration to her forehead and two swollen eyes. When she was transported to the hospital, doctors found numerous broken bones on both side of the victim's face, which were not consistent with a fall, New Britain Police said.

The woman's money an personal items were missing, which leads police to believe it was a robbery.

The victim remains at a local area trauma hospital and told police she has limited memory of the incident.

New Britain Police are actively investigating and ask anyone with information to call Detective Karl Mordasiewicz at (860) 826-3141.