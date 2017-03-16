A woman who was rescued from a 2-alarm fire that broke out in a multi-unit apartment building in Mansfield, Massachusetts last week has died from her injuries.

According to the Sun Chronicle, 62-year-old Gabrielle Foley died Monday.

The fire at 21 East St. broke out in the basement of the building on March 8 around 5:45 p.m., according to the Mansfield Fire Department.

Foley was found in the basement and airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The exact cause of Foley's death is under investigation.