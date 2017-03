A woman died following a house fire that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Woman Dies in House Fire in Falmouth, Massachusetts

UP NEXT

A 43-year-old Falmouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead following a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Falmouth police said they received a report of a fire on Edgewater Drive shortly after noon.

Fire crews responded and found the woman dead inside the home.

Her identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.