Officials: Woman Living in Hoarding Conditions Dies in Fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Norwalk Sunday morning and fire officials said hoarding conditions in the home made it difficult for firefighters to reach her.

Officials said the fire broke out on Bettswood Road around 7 a.m.

Crews had trouble reaching the woman because of "extreme hoarding conditions" in the home. Officials said every room was filled with junk and, in some rooms, the debris almost reached the ceiling. Firefighters crawled on top of the trash to find the woman, according to fire officials.

When firefighters found the victim, they started CPR and she was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the victim's name.

No one else was inside at the time of the fire and no firefighters reported any injuries.

State fire marshals were called in to investigate the cause of the fire.