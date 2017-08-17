Man Suspected of Dragging Woman in Conn. Found in NY

A 28-year-old man suspected of dragging a woman after stealing her pickup from the parking lot of a store in New London Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody in New York hours later, according to police. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 28-year-old man suspected of dragging a woman after stealing her pickup from the parking lot of a store in New London Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody in New York hours later, according to police.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, was loading a table into the back of her pickup in front of HomeGoods at 351 North Frontage Road at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday when someone got into the driver's seat and took off, according to police and fire officials.

Police said the woman tried to prevent the theft of her vehicle. The man, later identified as Christian Guzman, dragged her a few feet from the truck and she fell, according to Battalion Chief Edward Sargent.

Westchester County Department of Public Safety found the stolen truck in New York around 9 p.m. and Guzman was reported to have been involved in an accident with authorities there when he was apprehended on Central Avenue and Bronx River Parkway in White Plains, according to police.

New London police said they had previous contact with Guzman on July 14 in association with him seeking a homeless shelter pass.

The investigation into the recent case remains active and charges are pending.

The woman whose vehicle was stolen suffered arm injuries and she was transported to Lawrence +Memorial Hospital.

Another vehicle was hit while the Guzman was leaving the parking lot with the stolen vehicle, police said.







